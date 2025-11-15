Hira Automobile standalone net profit declines 75.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.04% to Rs 26.67 crore

Net profit of Hira Automobile declined 75.68% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 54.04% to Rs 26.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.26.6758.037.954.770.450.840.130.500.090.37

