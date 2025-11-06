RDC Concrete (India) standalone net profit declines 86.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.04% to Rs 630.34 crore

Net profit of RDC Concrete (India) declined 86.35% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 630.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 552.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.630.34552.756.957.6125.8830.261.5112.861.319.60

