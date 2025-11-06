Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 16.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 16.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.57% to Rs 596.46 crore

Net profit of Goodyear India declined 16.96% to Rs 13.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.57% to Rs 596.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 682.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales596.46682.25 -13 OPM %4.504.56 -PBDT30.0935.03 -14 PBT17.5221.15 -17 NP13.0715.74 -17

