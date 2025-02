RDC Concrete (India) standalone net profit rises 98.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 550.94 crore

Net profit of RDC Concrete (India) rose 98.78% to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 550.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 480.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.550.94480.097.753.8929.8021.5112.186.169.764.91

