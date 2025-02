Clix Capital Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 54.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.37% to Rs 252.06 crore

Net profit of Clix Capital Services Pvt rose 54.58% to Rs 25.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.37% to Rs 252.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 239.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.252.06239.2259.4353.4639.7227.8034.2922.1825.6616.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News