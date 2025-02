Globe Textiles (India) standalone net profit declines 2.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.65% to Rs 146.35 crore

Net profit of Globe Textiles (India) declined 2.44% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 57.65% to Rs 146.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 92.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.146.3592.834.246.413.252.722.531.991.601.64

