Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 72.14 points or 0.87% at 8191.75 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 4.01%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.14%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.42%), and SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 0.74%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.86%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.18%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.07%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 213.09 or 0.39% at 55002.53.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 11.03 points or 0.07% at 15951.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 2.3 points or 0.01% at 23647.19921875.

The BSE Sensex index was down 33.71 points or 0.04% at 78214.42.

On BSE,1972 shares were trading in green, 1913 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

