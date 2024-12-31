Venus Remedies rallies after receiving GMP certificate for antibiotic-Carbapenem facility.

Venus Remedies jumepd 3.40% to Rs 321 after the company received good manufacturing practice (GMP) certification from Ministry of Health of Moldova for the company's antibiotic -Carbapenem facility.

The company said that it is well-positioned to further extend its presence in the eastern European market ensuring access to high quality, effective, and reliable antibiotics for healthcare providers and patients across the region.

Venus Remedies is a global pharmaceutical company with a strong focus on fixed dosage injectables. It has a wide range of products and is present in many countries around the world. The company is also committed to research and innovation.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 64.7% YoY to Rs 3.51 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales fell marginally 0.2% to Rs 167.45 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 167.72 crore in Q2 FY24.

