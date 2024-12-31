Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ramco Cements update on sale of non-core assets

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Sells lands aggregating Rs 67.65 cr and divests stakes held in companies for Rs 376 cr

The Ramco Cements has executed sale agreement for disposal of lands for a consideration of Rs 67.65 crore.

Earlier in November, the company announced the proposal to dispose non-core assets with a targeted value of Rs 1,000 crore. As against this target, the company has realized Rs 443.65 crore including Rs 376 crore from sale of shares held in other companies and Rs 67.65 crore through aforementioned sale. In addition, the company has received advances of Rs 10.30 crore for sale of lands, which are in progress.

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

