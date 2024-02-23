Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 100.56 points or 1.4% at 7288.49 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.55%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.44%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.59%),DLF Ltd (up 1.14%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.05%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.87%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.37%), and Swan Energy Ltd (up 0.35%).

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.98%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 146.44 or 0.2% at 73304.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 39.2 points or 0.18% at 22256.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 293.27 points or 0.64% at 46083.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 68.89 points or 0.51% at 13624.82.

On BSE,2160 shares were trading in green, 914 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

