Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 49.64 points or 0.68% at 7364.92 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.51%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.43%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.9%),Swan Energy Ltd (up 1.36%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.08%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.06%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.73%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.41%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.17%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 161.8 or 0.22% at 73710.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 30.65 points or 0.14% at 22374.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 62.82 points or 0.14% at 45432.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.36 points or 0.13% at 13585.3.

On BSE,1491 shares were trading in green, 1587 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

