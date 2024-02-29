Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate shares slide

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 56.55 points or 0.79% at 7125.08 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 6.25%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.69%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.68%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.24%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Swan Energy Ltd (up 2.72%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.91%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.45%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 48.82 or 0.07% at 72353.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 2.4 points or 0.01% at 21953.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 97.24 points or 0.22% at 44900.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.33 points or 0.07% at 13302.23.

On BSE,1637 shares were trading in green, 2109 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

