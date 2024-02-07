Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 155.62 points or 2.28% at 6993.78 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (up 4.03%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.59%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.42%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.04%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.79%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.63%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.55%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.35%), and Swan Energy Ltd (down 0.26%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 109.29 or 0.15% at 72295.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 39.05 points or 0.18% at 21968.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 378.9 points or 0.82% at 46686.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.23 points or 0.36% at 13540.11.

On BSE,2209 shares were trading in green, 922 were trading in red and 77 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News