HLE Glascoat has received revision in credit ratings from ICRA as under:

Fund based cash credit (Rs 189.08 crore) - ICRA A; Stable (reaffirmed)

Term loans (Rs 190.42 crore) - ICRA A; Stable (reaffirmed)

Non fund based letter of credit / bank guarantee (Rs 136 crore) - ICRA A2+ (reaffirmed)

Short term derivative limits (Rs 2 crore) - ICRA A2+ (assigned)

