Real Estate stocks edge higher

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 127.39 points or 1.7% at 7619.95 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 5.81%), Sobha Ltd (up 4.75%),Swan Energy Ltd (up 4.01%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 3.99%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.35%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.86%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.98%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.49%).

On the other hand, DLF Ltd (down 0.64%), turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 94.74 or 0.13% at 73199.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40 points or 0.18% at 22257.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 506.86 points or 1.1% at 46608.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 129.76 points or 0.92% at 14199.99.

On BSE,2344 shares were trading in green, 660 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

First Published: May 15 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

