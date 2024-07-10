Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Realty index increasing 49.64 points or 0.56% at 8851.58 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.87%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.1%),DLF Ltd (up 1.04%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.02%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 0.68%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.43%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.17%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.06%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.88%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 66.23 or 0.12% at 54089.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 27.86 points or 0.17% at 16206.69.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.85 points or 0.13% at 24400.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 244.47 points or 0.3% at 80107.17.

On BSE,1525 shares were trading in green, 1595 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

