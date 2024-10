At meeting held on 09 October 2024

The Board of Fortis Healthcare at its meeting held on 09 October 2024 has approved the issuance of listed, senior, secured, rated, redeemable Non-Convertible Debenture (NCDs) aggregating for a value of up to Rs 1550 crore having a face value of Rs. 1,00,000 on private placement basis to the eligible investors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp