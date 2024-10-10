Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 291.86 points or 0.97% at 30256.37 at 09:44 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Oil India Ltd (up 2.21%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.9%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.86%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.32%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.07%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.8%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.66%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.37%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.07%).

At 09:44 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 442.44 or 0.79% at 56553.12.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 70.66 points or 0.42% at 16757.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.8 points or 0.13% at 25013.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 121.82 points or 0.15% at 81588.92.

On BSE,2264 shares were trading in green, 811 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

