Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Realty index increasing 37.5 points or 0.47% at 7938.83 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.94%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.11%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.36%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.77%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.69%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.39%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.56%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.52%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.45%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 205.17 or 0.37% at 56213.3.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 37.56 points or 0.23% at 16185.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 120.9 points or 0.49% at 24363.15.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 398.15 points or 0.5% at 79979.98.

On BSE,2124 shares were trading in green, 1015 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News