Macrotech Developers Ltd Spikes 1.68%

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 6.04% over last one month compared to 1.13% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.66% drop in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd rose 1.68% today to trade at Rs 1238.05. The BSE Realty index is up 0.65% to quote at 7952.89. The index is down 1.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd increased 1.5% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 1.13% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 53.7 % over last one year compared to the 23.55% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 6.04% over last one month compared to 1.13% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.66% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2911 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 38882 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1648 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 822.5 on 07 Nov 2023.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

