Real Estate stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 256.93 points or 3.59% at 6895.3 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Swan Energy Ltd (down 10.63%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 4.67%),DLF Ltd (down 4.27%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.59%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.36%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 2.6%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.46%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.39%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.37%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.11%).

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 331.63 or 0.45% at 73834.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 52.1 points or 0.23% at 22384.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 913.37 points or 2.09% at 42841.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 161.01 points or 1.2% at 13287.69.

On BSE,624 shares were trading in green, 3234 were trading in red and 84 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

