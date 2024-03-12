Steel Authority of India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 130.2, down 3.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 49.74% in last one year as compared to a 30.46% rally in NIFTY and a 45.39% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 130.2, down 3.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 22379.7. The Sensex is at 73811.81, up 0.42%.Steel Authority of India Ltd has added around 10.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8250.75, down 1.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 241.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 519.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 131.35, down 2.38% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 18.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

