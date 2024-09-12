Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 1.1 points or 0.01% at 8014.64 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.1%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.03%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.53%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.09%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.07%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.05%), were the top losers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.29%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.77%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.75%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 280.96 or 0.5% at 56428.58.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 132.8 points or 0.8% at 16817.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 80.3 points or 0.32% at 24998.75.

More From This Section

Lupin gains on inking pact to acquire 43% stake in Sunsure Solarpark

HFCL showcases its latest innovative highdensity blown fibre solutions

Nippon India Mutual Fund launches Nippon India Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund

Board of Raymond approves investment of Rs 50 cr in Ten X Realty

Maruti Suzuki India launches S-CNG variant of the Epic New Swift

The BSE Sensex index was up 161.23 points or 0.2% at 81684.39.

On BSE,2178 shares were trading in green, 1692 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: IND 2-1 KOR, 3rd QTR; PAK vs CHN at 3:30 PM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex up 900pts at 82,400, Nifty at 25,200; Metal, Auto, financials gain

Tata Motors, MG offer free charging, battery rentals to lure EV buyers

'Grenade' blast in Chandigarh sector 10; one arrested: What we know so far

Bharti Airtel stock hits 52-week high after expanding Wi-Fi services to J&K

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story