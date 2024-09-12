Maruti Suzuki India launches S-CNG variant of the Epic New Swift

Positioned as India's most fuel-efficient premium hatchbackMaruti Suzuki India (MSIL) today launched the S-CNG variant of the Epic New Swift. This exciting addition to the iconic Swift lineup seamlessly blends its style, performance, and cuttiedge features with an unmatched fuel-efficiency of 32.85 km/kg#. With this, the new Swift S-CNG cements its position as India's most fuel-efficient premium hatchback in its segment.
The newly launched Swift is being appreciated for its distinct design, underscored by its bold wraparound character line, which lends it a sporty identity in the premium hatchback segment. The Swift S-CNG continues to uphold this distinct sporty character. Complemented by the Z-series Dual VVT engine it emits low CO2 and delivers an impressive maximum torque of 101.8 Nm @ 2900 rpm for better city driving.
To better cater to diverse customer preferences, the Swift S-CNG is now offered in three variants: V, V(O), and Z, up from two in the previous generation. Each of these trims is equipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
