Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 370.43 points or 4.32% at 8202.01 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 5.37%), DLF Ltd (down 5.28%),Sobha Ltd (down 5.14%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 4.61%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 4.27%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.17%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.97%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.34%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.3%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.03%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1092.97 or 1.9% at 56357.88.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 403.64 points or 2.36% at 16683.99.
The Nifty 50 index was down 512.65 points or 1.99% at 25284.25.
The BSE Sensex index was down 1732.71 points or 2.06% at 82533.58.
More From This Section
On BSE,1014 shares were trading in green, 2915 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News