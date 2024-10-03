Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 370.43 points or 4.32% at 8202.01 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 5.37%), DLF Ltd (down 5.28%),Sobha Ltd (down 5.14%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 4.61%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 4.27%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.17%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.97%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.34%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.3%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.03%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1092.97 or 1.9% at 56357.88.