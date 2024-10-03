Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 370.43 points or 4.32% at 8202.01 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 5.37%), DLF Ltd (down 5.28%),Sobha Ltd (down 5.14%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 4.61%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 4.27%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.17%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.97%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.34%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.3%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.03%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1092.97 or 1.9% at 56357.88.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 403.64 points or 2.36% at 16683.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 512.65 points or 1.99% at 25284.25.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1732.71 points or 2.06% at 82533.58.

On BSE,1014 shares were trading in green, 2915 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

