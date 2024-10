Spandana Sphoorty Financial has received credit rating from CARE Ratings for various instruments of the company as under:

Instruments Amount (Rs crore) Rating action Long term bank facilities

1,500

CARE A+; Stable (reaffirmed) Non convertible debentures

200

CARE A+; Stable (assigned) Non convertible debentures

500

CARE A+; Stable (reaffirmed) Commercial paper

100

CARE A1+; Stable (reaffirmed)

