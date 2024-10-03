Palash Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd, Elpro International Ltd, UR Sugar Industries Ltd and Commercial Syn Bags Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 October 2024. Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd, Elpro International Ltd, UR Sugar Industries Ltd and Commercial Syn Bags Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Palash Securities Ltd crashed 10.84% to Rs 152.1 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13941 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3370 shares in the past one month.

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd tumbled 9.97% to Rs 30.24. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71257 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Elpro International Ltd lost 8.78% to Rs 133.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

UR Sugar Industries Ltd shed 8.68% to Rs 10.21. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd fell 8.37% to Rs 60.43. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34229 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17599 shares in the past one month.

