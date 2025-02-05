Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of HDFC Life Insurance Company approves NCD issuance up to Rs 1,000 cr

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 05 February 2025

The Board of HDFC Life Insurance Company at its meeting held on 05 February 2025 has approved the proposal for raising of funds through issuance of up to 90,000 NCDs, each having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 for an aggregate nominal value of up to Rs 900 crore with an option to retain additional subscription/ green shoe option of up to Rs 100 crore, collectively aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore for cash, in dematerialised form, on private placement basis, by way of second series/ tranche within the overall limit aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore, for a period of 10 (ten) years from the Deemed Date of Allotment.

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

