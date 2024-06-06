Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index increasing 335.49 points or 4.29% at 8164.11 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 10.82%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 5.77%),Sobha Ltd (up 5.7%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 5.04%),DLF Ltd (up 4.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 3.25%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.72%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.42%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.08%), and Swan Energy Ltd (up 1.61%).

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 1115.04 or 2.41% at 47392.59.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 273.5 points or 1.89% at 14757.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 126.9 points or 0.56% at 22747.25.

The BSE Sensex index was up 423.89 points or 0.57% at 74806.13.

On BSE,2570 shares were trading in green, 442 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

