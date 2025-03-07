Bharat Electronics rises after bagging new orders worth Rs 577 crore

Bharat Electronics added 2.40% to Rs 279.35 after the company announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 577 crore since 20 February 2025.

These new orders include contracts for supplying airborne electronic warfare products, advanced composite communication systems for submarines, doppler weather radars, train communication systems, radar upgrades, spares, and services.

"With these, the total accumulated orders received by BEL during the current financial year stand at Rs 13,724 crore," the company said in a statement.

Navratna public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics (BEL) caters to the electronic equipment requirements of the defence sector. BEL is the dominant supplier of radar, communication and electronic warfare equipment to the Indian armed forces. The Government of India (GOI) remains BEL's largest shareholder with the current shareholding of 51.14%.

The companys standalone net profit surged 47.33% to Rs 1,316.06 crore on 39.15% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,756.12 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

