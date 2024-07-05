Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 42.18 points or 0.48% at 8702.04 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 3.22%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.67%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.84%), DLF Ltd (up 0.62%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.08%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.51%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.92%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.77%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 378.71 or 0.7% at 54153.84.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 103.63 points or 0.64% at 16207.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.25 points or 0.19% at 24254.9.

The BSE Sensex index was down 317.06 points or 0.4% at 79732.61.

On BSE,2150 shares were trading in green, 1710 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

