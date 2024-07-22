Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 36.38 points or 0.43% at 8521.63 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 7.56%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.44%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.23%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.14%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.83%), were the top losers.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 5.18%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.14%), and DLF Ltd (up 2.03%) turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 487.61 or 0.93% at 52969.41.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 195.6 points or 1.23% at 16077.46.
The Nifty 50 index was down 9.05 points or 0.04% at 24521.85.
More From This Section
The BSE Sensex index was down 46.4 points or 0.06% at 80558.25.
On BSE,2271 shares were trading in green, 1697 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News