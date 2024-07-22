Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Energy shares fall

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Energy index falling 59.63 points or 0.45% at 13194.44 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 3.19%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 3.19%),Oil India Ltd (down 3.05%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.32%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.07%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were IRM Energy Ltd (down 1.04%), Sanmit Infra Ltd (down 1%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.54%), Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd (down 0.44%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.34%).

On the other hand, Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 8.38%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 5.76%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 3.08%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 487.61 or 0.93% at 52969.41.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 195.6 points or 1.23% at 16077.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 9.05 points or 0.04% at 24521.85.

The BSE Sensex index was down 46.4 points or 0.06% at 80558.25.

On BSE,2271 shares were trading in green, 1697 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

