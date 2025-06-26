REC announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary

REC Power Development and Consultancy incorporates Ananthapuram II Power Transmission

REC announced that Ananthapuram II Power Transmission (CIN: U42202DL2025G0I450695) has been incorporated as Wholly Owned Subsidiary of REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL- a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of REC). The said company is also subsidiary company of REC.

