HCL Technologies reinforces its leadership in multi-agent AI innovation

Expands partnership with Salesforce to accelerate adoption of Agentic AI with new service

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) announced the launch of its orchestration consultation and implementation services designed to accelerate enterprises' adoption of Salesforce Agentforce across various industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail and manufacturing, helping them transform into AI-augmented enterprises.

With a consulting-led approach, HCLTech supports rapid adoption of enterprise-grade agentic workflows that unify task orchestration, reasoning and action execution across systems, streamlining marketing, sales, service and operations in highly regulated environments.

HCLTech leverages protocols, including the Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocol and the Model Context Protocol (MCP), to help clients streamline coordination, task tracking and visibility and drive faster and more reliable outcomes.