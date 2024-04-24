Home / Markets / Capital Market News / REC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

REC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 444.35, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 255.34% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.14% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 444.35, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 22450.85. The Sensex is at 74033.44, up 0.4%. REC Ltd has slipped around 3.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21334.2, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 112.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 444, up 1.85% on the day. REC Ltd is up 255.34% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.14% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 8.81 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

