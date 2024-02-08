Home / Markets / Capital Market News / REC Ltd spurts 1%, rises for fifth straight session

REC Ltd spurts 1%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 514.1, up 1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 338.28% in last one year as compared to a 21.84% jump in NIFTY and a 9.29% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

REC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 514.1, up 1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 21801.1. The Sensex is at 71674.09, down 0.66%. REC Ltd has gained around 19.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20443.65, down 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 151.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 514, up 0.36% on the day. REC Ltd is up 338.28% in last one year as compared to a 21.84% jump in NIFTY and a 9.29% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 10.31 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

