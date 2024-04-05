Redington forges strategic partnership with Zoho

To leverages its own distribution network to offer range of Zoho solutions

Redington has announced a strategic partnership with Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company. This alliance aims to bring Zoho's industry-leading cloud solutions for office productivity, team collaboration, and customer engagement to a broader customer base in India by leveraging Redington's extensive network of partners.

Through this partnership, Redington will leverage its wide distribution network to offer a range of Zoho solutions, including Zoho Workplace (Unified enterprise collaboration platform), Bigin by Zoho CRM (Pipeline-centric CRM solution for small and micro businesses), and Zoho ZeptoMail (Transactional email delivery solution) to businesses of all sizes. These solutions are tailored to streamline operations, boost productivity, and drive growth across diverse industries.

