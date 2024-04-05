Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Redington forges strategic partnership with Zoho

Redington forges strategic partnership with Zoho

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To leverages its own distribution network to offer range of Zoho solutions

Redington has announced a strategic partnership with Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company. This alliance aims to bring Zoho's industry-leading cloud solutions for office productivity, team collaboration, and customer engagement to a broader customer base in India by leveraging Redington's extensive network of partners.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Through this partnership, Redington will leverage its wide distribution network to offer a range of Zoho solutions, including Zoho Workplace (Unified enterprise collaboration platform), Bigin by Zoho CRM (Pipeline-centric CRM solution for small and micro businesses), and Zoho ZeptoMail (Transactional email delivery solution) to businesses of all sizes. These solutions are tailored to streamline operations, boost productivity, and drive growth across diverse industries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

RateGain Connectivity platform now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Reid &amp; Taylor launches Store Locator to strengthen its CRM initiative

Wipro partners with Nokia

Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, UltraTech Cement, LTIMindtree in focus

Benchmarks edge lower ahead of RBI policy; Nifty below 22,500 level

Hong Kong Market edges lower

Australia Market falls 0.56%

Godrej Properties garners sales of Rs 2690 cr from its 'Godrej Reserve' project

Japan Market plunges on firmer yen, Middle East tensions

Equitas Small Finance Bank receives RBI nod for appointment of Part-time Chairman

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story