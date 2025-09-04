Redington gains after inking pact with CrowdStrike to boost cybersecurity in India

Redington advanced 1.60% to Rs 241.20 after the company announced a strategic distribution agreement with CrowdStrike, to bring the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform to Redington's customers and partners across India.

This partnership strengthens Redingtons channel reach, expands CrowdStrikes regional channel ecosystem, and ensures Redingtons partner base of leading resellers to drive vendor consolidation and prevent breaches with cybersecuritys leading platform for the AI era.

CrowdStrikes Falcon platform is one such solution that enables customers and businesses to elevate their security posture and defend against advanced threats.

This partnership with CrowdStrike augments Redingtons vast portfolio of cybersecurity solutions. It further leverages partners and enables them to deliver innovative and advanced protection across endpoints, cloud, and data.

Sridhar S, head, software solutions group (SSG), Redington, said, Our partnership with CrowdStrike delivers on Redingtons objective of providing best-in-class technology and strategic value to businesses across India. Customer demand for cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions continues to accelerate, with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform providing exactly what organizations need to navigate todays evolving threat landscape. Together, the combination of the Falcon platform with our comprehensive channel ecosystem, unparalleled technical support, and extensive go-to-market expertise, will strengthen customers security postures. Jon Fox, vice president, channels and alliances, CrowdStrike Asia Pacific and Japan, said, Expanding our channel reach with Redington strengthens our partner-first strategy and will accelerate adoption of the Falcon platform cybersecuritys platform of choice across India, together, we will enable partners to drive vendor consolidation, simplify security operations, and stop breaches with AI-powered platform protection.