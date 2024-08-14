Redtape consolidated net profit declines 34.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.96% to Rs 441.89 crore

Net profit of Redtape declined 34.43% to Rs 30.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.96% to Rs 441.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 394.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.441.89394.7015.5120.6560.4776.5741.5564.1730.6446.73

