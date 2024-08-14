Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit declines 19.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.73% to Rs 275.47 crore

Net profit of Vascon Engineers declined 19.33% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.73% to Rs 275.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 204.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.275.47204.466.877.1116.4815.4112.6512.309.6011.90

