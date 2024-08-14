Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit declines 19.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.73% to Rs 275.47 croreNet profit of Vascon Engineers declined 19.33% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.73% to Rs 275.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 204.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales275.47204.46 35 OPM %6.877.11 -PBDT16.4815.41 7 PBT12.6512.30 3 NP9.6011.90 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News