Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit rises 82.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 153.35% to Rs 23.84 croreNet profit of Alphalogic Techsys rose 82.86% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 153.35% to Rs 23.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.849.41 153 OPM %7.389.25 -PBDT2.321.00 132 PBT2.290.97 136 NP1.280.70 83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News