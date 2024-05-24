Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Refex Industries consolidated net profit declines 32.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Refex Industries consolidated net profit declines 32.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024
Sales decline 45.67% to Rs 342.35 crore

Net profit of Refex Industries declined 32.37% to Rs 34.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 45.67% to Rs 342.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 630.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.12% to Rs 93.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.12% to Rs 1382.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1629.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales342.35630.13 -46 1382.871629.15 -15 OPM %12.0511.67 -10.5610.72 - PBDT40.7269.50 -41 135.00163.53 -17 PBT36.5667.63 -46 121.46156.64 -22 NP34.2750.67 -32 93.87116.06 -19

First Published: May 24 2024

