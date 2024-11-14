Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 49.81% to Rs 527.65 crore

Net profit of Refex Industries rose 44.87% to Rs 31.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 49.81% to Rs 527.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 352.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales527.65352.21 50 OPM %8.809.70 -PBDT48.1733.21 45 PBT41.7530.31 38 NP31.0621.44 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

VRL Logistics falls 7% as investors flock to book profit post strong Q2 nos

India bond yields marginally higher, traders await debt supply via auction

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts; See markets doubling every 5 yrs: Raamdeo Agrawal

PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants return to winning ways with big win over Bengal

Top 5 winter skincare routines for your dry skin to keep it healthy

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story