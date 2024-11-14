Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.81% to Rs 527.65 crore

Net profit of Refex Industries rose 44.87% to Rs 31.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 49.81% to Rs 527.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 352.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.527.65352.218.809.7048.1733.2141.7530.3131.0621.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News