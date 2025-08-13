Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Refex Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Refex Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, Coromandel International Ltd, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd and PG Electroplast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 August 2025.

Refex Industries Ltd tumbled 7.55% to Rs 380 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47851 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd crashed 6.41% to Rs 800.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44552 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18632 shares in the past one month.

Coromandel International Ltd lost 5.64% to Rs 2264. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33313 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22658 shares in the past one month.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd fell 4.98% to Rs 1360.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5762 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5677 shares in the past one month.

PG Electroplast Ltd shed 4.94% to Rs 489.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

