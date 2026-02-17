Refex Industries rises after securing order worth Rs 49 crore

Refex Industries rose 1.44% to Rs 236.65 after the company said that it has secured an order worth Rs 49.22 crore from a Mini Ratna public sector undertaking (PSU).

The contract pertains to material handling and transit operations for bulk commodity material. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed over a period of three years. The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity. Further, the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

Chennai-based Refex Industries has built a portfolio spanning ash and coal handling, wind energy, and green mobility solutions.