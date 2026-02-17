Zydus launches India's first affordable OPEP device - PEPAIR

Zydus Lifesciences launched PEPAIR, India's first affordable Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) device featuring a 3-resistance system designed to help clear congestion and support effective mucous clearance and improve breathing in patients with COPD, Asthma, and Bronchiectasis.

PEPAIR is an innovative, drug-free, handheld device with patented design. More than 90 lakh patients suffer from these chronic respiratory conditions in India. Chronic mucous hypersecretion is a common problem amongst these patients that requires an airway clearance solution for everyday care. PEPAIR is being launched in agreement with AeroDel Technology Innovations, an Indian medical device company focused on simplifying inhalation through drug-delivery, pulmonary rehabilitation. In a patient-centric approach, Zydus offers PEPAIR™at an affordable cost of Rs. 990 per unit.