Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 485.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Regency Fincorp rose 485.19% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 122.35% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.763.4968.8171.354.640.904.400.733.160.54

