SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 43.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.11% to Rs 425.09 crore

Net profit of SMC Global Securities declined 43.90% to Rs 29.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.11% to Rs 425.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 447.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.425.09447.9723.5928.0244.9876.8538.3669.1129.7453.01

