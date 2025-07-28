Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 43.90% in the June 2025 quarter

SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 43.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 5.11% to Rs 425.09 crore

Net profit of SMC Global Securities declined 43.90% to Rs 29.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.11% to Rs 425.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 447.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales425.09447.97 -5 OPM %23.5928.02 -PBDT44.9876.85 -41 PBT38.3669.11 -44 NP29.7453.01 -44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

