Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Jayant Agro Organics rose 3.86% to Rs 16.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.16% to Rs 672.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 716.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.672.17716.324.524.3227.2725.7421.9421.0316.1515.55

